Coronavirus: Tories push for more federal help for restaurant, tourism sectors

The Conservatives are calling on the government to come up with a plan specifically to help the nation’s restaurant, hospitality and tourism sectors cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of them were either among the first to close due to public health concerns related to COVID-19 or have seen dramatic declines in business as consumer spending drops.

A handful of Conservative critics said in a statement Monday morning that the government must give these businesses the tools to open their doors again.

The party also says such a plan would help businesses retain workers through the pandemic, especially in areas with historically high unemployment.

Among the ideas being proposed are temporarily allowing owner-operators to qualify for the federal wage subsidy program as well as refunding a year’s worth of GST remittances to small businesses.

A report last week by the parliamentary budget officer estimated that refunding federal sales tax to small businesses would cost Ottawa’s coffers about $12.9 billion.

