Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Oakville, Ont., family hit with $880 ticket after going rollerblading

By Albert Delitala Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 7:35 pm
Updated April 12, 2020 7:40 pm
Oakville family faces big fine after rollerblading amid emergency order
WATCH ABOVE: An Oakville family is facing a big fine after recently going rollerblading. They say they went to an empty parking lot nearby and despite living under the same roof, they're accused of violating physical distancing rules. Albert Delitala reports.

An Oakville, Ont., family is speaking out after a rollerblading outing turned into a costly ticket for allegedly violating COVID-19 physical distancing rules.

On Friday, Todd Nelson took his sons Liam, Brandon and Dustin to the parking lot of Glen Abbey Community Centre to go rollerblading, he said — but after about 45 minutes, a bylaw officer pulled up and told them they had to go.

“I kind of looked around. There was nobody near us. The whole parking lot was completely empty.”

Tweet This

“I just said, ‘Who are we hurting?’ He said, ‘Oh, you’re not going to be like that, are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m just asking a question,’ Nelson said. “And that was it. He said, ‘Give me your ID’, and next thing you know we got a ticket.”

The ticket added up to $880 after surcharges. The alleged offence: violating the emergency order issued by the Ontario government that closed outdoor recreation areas to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement
The ticket for $880 ($750 plus surcharges) issued to the Nelson family by an Oakville, Ont. by-law officer.
The ticket for $880 ($750 plus surcharges) issued to the Nelson family by an Oakville, Ont. by-law officer. Courtesy: Todd Nelson

“Dad had just asked a question,” son Liam said. “He wasn’t really — he wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

His brother, Brandon, said the situation left him feeling “bad,” insisting, “we were just exercising.”

READ MORE: Ontario reports 401 new coronavirus cases, including 21 deaths as total cases top 7,000

On Sunday, the entrance of the Glen Abbey Community Centre parking lot remained without any tape or pylons to indicate not to enter.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Town of Oakville has warned in recent days it is serious about enforcing the emergency order.

Mayor Rob Burton said in a statement posted online last week: “I urge everyone, and I urge parents to tell their children, stop getting together with friends in parks. They are closed for a reason — to keep people safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked about the case involving the Nelson family, the town said it could not get into specifics but said in a statement, “We are in a pandemic and the province and the town have both put in place orders and bylaws to protect the public and to help curb the spread of COVID-19.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 12

Nelson told Global News he believes the law was poorly executed in the case of his family.

“In terms of, you know, the spirit of social distancing, it was just our immediate family,” he said.

“We weren’t with anyone. We weren’t touching anything.”

Tweet This

He said he is still trying to make sense of where his family can and can’t go, adding the town could make better use of signs and barricades.

He said he plans to appeal the fine.

“I think there was an opportunity for education, maybe, instead of a ticket.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOakvilleEmergency Management and Civil Protection ActEmergency OrderRob BurtonTown of Oakvilleontario emergency order
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.