Coronavirus: Senior dies of COVID-19 in Stratford Ont. long-term care home

Huron Perth Public Health announced the passing of a resident at the Greenwood Court long-term care home who had tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

In a statement, they said the resident was in their 80s and became sick with COVID-19 symptoms on April 3.

“We were very sorry to hear of the passing of this person in the Greenwood Court community,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health.

“We know how serious this infection can be for our vulnerable populations, including our seniors in long-term care homes and in those with underlying health conditions.”

As of Sunday, there have been 17 confirmed cases in Stratford.

Of the cases, 11 have been reported at the city’s Greenwood Court long-term care home, where six residents and five staff have tested positive.

A resident at the Hillside Manor in Sebringville has also tested positive.