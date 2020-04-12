Coronavirus: Manufacturer in London, Ont., producing face shields for local hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

A local machine and tools manufacturer has kept its workshop busy producing PPE (personal protective equipment) face shields for health-care workers.

Eckard Briedenhann with Bri-Eck Machine & Tools Inc. tells 980 CFPL the team has increased its medical productions since COVID-19 became more serious in London, Ont.

“We just found it’s our obligation to help the community in need, so we expanded the business to help them.”

Briedenhann said the company has set out a goal to produce 250 face shields each week for local hospitals.

Each face shield takes around three hours to make, and materials generally cost between $4-9 per face shield, according to Briedenhann.

But he says the company has run into some trouble.

“The material that makes these [face shields] are becoming scarce, because we’re buying them from all over the world, and it’s getting expensive. But we don’t want to pass [the cost] to the hospitals.”

The company is welcoming those who wish to give a donation to email Briedenhann at eckard@bri-eck.com

In the meantime, Briedenhann says the manufacturing company is encouraging similar companies to follow suit.

“We want to challenge other manufacturers to step up to the plate and see if they can help the community get through this,” he said.

“We’re talking life and death situations. If we can make a different, we’ll make a difference.” Tweet This

Elsewhere locally, a pair of crafty sewers are making DIY masks and scrub caps for health-care and front-line workers, and also community members in need.