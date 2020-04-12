Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 12

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 401 new cases, including 21 deaths

Ontario reported 401 new confirmed cases Sunday morning, including 21 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 7,049.

The death toll has risen to 274.

The number of resolved cases in the province sits at 3,121, or about 44 per cent of all cases.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 738 — a single-day increase of 65 — with 261 in intensive care and 196 on a ventilator.

The number of reported cases has declined over the past several days, since Thursday’s high of 550.

Officials said 53.5 per cent of cases are in the Greater Toronto Area.

Meanwhile, Toronto officials said Saturday that there were more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in the city and 79 deaths.

Easter celebrated as distancing continues

Easter was marked remotely by many in the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday as churches remained closed due to the pandemic.

Many churches, including St. Michael’s Cathedral in Toronto, livestreamed services as people celebrated from home.

5 tickets issued in Mississauga

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said five tickets were issued on Saturday to people who failed to comply with COVID-19-related orders.

Crombie said two people were playing tennis, one was using a swing set, and two drove into a closed park.

In Toronto Saturday, officials said they started to take a “zero tolerance” policy towards those violating physical distancing rules.

We issued 5 x $750 tickets yesterday for #COVID19 emergency order. Why?

✖️2 x Hopping a tennis court fence to play cricket

✖️1 x Using a swing set

✖️2 x Driving a car into a closed park

Outbreak confirmed at Hellenic Home in Scarborough

Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Hellenic Home, a long-term care facility in Scarborough.

All three cases involve residents of the home.

“We have advised the families of the outbreak and we are in constant communication with Toronto Public Health and the Ministry of Long Term Care,” a statement from the facility said late Saturday.

“Hellenic has implemented its pandemic plan and is following direction from Public Health to contain the virus and protect our residents and our staff.”

2 dead at Pickering long-term care home

Two residents at Orchard Villa long-term care home in Pickering have died after contracting COVID-19, officials at the facility confirmed to Global News Saturday evening.

At least four residents have tested positive at the home.

Death toll Markham long-term care home reaches 8

Another resident with COVID-19 has died at Markhaven Home for Seniors in Markham, raising the death toll to eight at the facility.

Officials said in a statement Saturday evening that the woman passed away on April 8, and was confirmed to have had the virus on April 9.