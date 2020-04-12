Coronavirus: Quebec to receive 250,000 N95 masks as cases reach 12,292

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s battle with the novel coronavirus outbreak continues as cases reached 12,292, as of Sunday morning.

The most recent numbers reveal 289 deaths, 778 hospitalizations, and 211 intensive care cases.

Montreal, the epicentre for COVID-19, saw a surge in numbers on Saturday with 5,861 confirmed cases, an additional 244 since Friday.

Despite the increase in cases, the city and province are starting to be optimistic as daily increases seem to be lessening.

On Friday, Quebec reported 11,677 cases which was an increase of 765 cases from the previous day.

But on Saturday, the cases went up by 615, a 150 decrease from the previous rise.

“What we’re seeing is the number of people in hospitals and intensive care is stabilizing,” Legault said on Friday.

On Saturday, Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney announced the province will be distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators to Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

Quebec will receive 250,000 N95 masks, two million procedural masks and 15 million gloves.

The next challenge will be a shortage in medication, Legault said at a press conference on Saturday. There are about 20 medications for which the province only has one week’s supply left.

Quebec’s Premier, Health Minister and Director of Public Health have taken the day off on Easter Sunday and will be returning on Monday for their daily briefing.

— With files from Global’s Allison Bench