Kingston area reports two new cases of COVID-19, 55 cases in total, 39 resolved

KFL&A confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston, Ont., region.

As of Saturday, the region’s total is 55, 39 of which have been resolved. There have been two positive cases reported in the last 7 days.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer for KFL&A, told Global News that one of the new positive cases is a health-care worker. Out of the 55 cases in the region, 12 of them are health-care workers, according to KFL&A.

Despite Kingston’s slow climb in positive cases, Moore encourages the public to practice social distancing and refrain from visiting family over the Easter long weekend.

According to the public health unit there are still 112 pending tests results, as of Sunday.

Two people are currently in the hospital recovering, but they are not in the intensive care unit.