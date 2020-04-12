Menu

Health

Kingston area reports two new cases of COVID-19, 55 cases in total, 39 resolved

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 11:21 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.

KFL&A confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston, Ont., region.

As of Saturday, the region’s total is 55, 39 of which have been resolved. There have been two positive cases reported in the last 7 days.

READ MORE: Kingston’s COVID-19 numbers are plateauing — but don’t get complacent, public health officials say

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer for KFL&A, told Global News that one of the new positive cases is a health-care worker. Out of the 55 cases in the region, 12 of them are health-care workers, according to KFL&A.

Despite Kingston’s slow climb in positive cases, Moore encourages the public to practice social distancing and refrain from visiting family over the Easter long weekend.

Coronavirus outbreak: UK’s Queen Elizabeth says ‘Easter isn’t cancelled’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

According to the public health unit there are still 112 pending tests results, as of Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Recent jump in COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark due to outbreaks: public health

Two people are currently in the hospital recovering, but they are not in the intensive care unit.

