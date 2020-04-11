Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Sobeys liquor store employee in Saskatoon tests positive for COVID-19

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted April 11, 2020 8:23 pm
Saskatoon's second Sobey's Liquor store will be located at Preston Crossing and is scheduled to open in the fall.
Sobey's Liquor Store in Saskatoon. File / Global News

According to Sobeys, an employee at one of its liquor stores in Saskatoon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee, who works at the Sobeys Liquor located on Primrose Drive, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, says the company.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The last day the employee worked was on March 27.

READ MORE: Regina Superstore announces presumptive COVID-19 employee

The company said they are notifying the public every time one of their employees tests positive for COVID-19 as a way to maintain transparency. The impacted stores are listed on the company’s website.

With each case reported, Sobeys is deep cleaning and sanitizing their store locations while following guidance by public health.

READ MORE: Long wait times for grocery pickup frustrating Saskatchewan residents amid COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

The company also says they are communicating with customers who have shopped at the impacted location with store signage, outlining its steps to manage the situation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadaCoronavirus Casescoronavirus canadaSobeysCoronavirus Updatescovid-19 saskcoronavirus saskSobeys LiquorPrimrose Drivesobeys employee tests positive
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.