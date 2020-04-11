Sobeys liquor store employee in Saskatoon tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

According to Sobeys, an employee at one of its liquor stores in Saskatoon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee, who works at the Sobeys Liquor located on Primrose Drive, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, says the company.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The last day the employee worked was on March 27.

The company said they are notifying the public every time one of their employees tests positive for COVID-19 as a way to maintain transparency. The impacted stores are listed on the company’s website.

With each case reported, Sobeys is deep cleaning and sanitizing their store locations while following guidance by public health.

Story continues below advertisement

The company also says they are communicating with customers who have shopped at the impacted location with store signage, outlining its steps to manage the situation.