Calgary Police Service confirms 1st case of COVID-19

The Calgary Police Service confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Saturday, explaining it was something the force had prepared for, as its employees “are not immune to the same risks faced by other members of the community.”

In a statement, CPS said the officer who tested positive works in a specialty area where employees have not been interacting directly with the public recently. The individual and their partner are in isolation and the rest of their team was already working from home, police said.

“All of us in emergency services are regular people who have to balance our health, our families and our personal lives with the demands placed on us by our careers,” said Chief Const. Mark Neufeld.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We know some of us are going to get sick or are going to need some time away to support our families. The service has plans in place to make sure we can look after our people while maintaining core services.”

Story continues below advertisement

When a CPS member tests positive, the force said it works closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure anyone who was potentially exposed is notified directly.

“We are working hard to make sure that we are protecting the public and our members through this pandemic,” Neufeld said. “While the way we respond to calls might look a bit different these days, people need to know they should still call us if they need help. We will be there for them.”

CPS said it is arming employees with appropriate protective equipment and information to prevent exposure.

“The public may notice members wearing masks at calls where they will be in close proximity to others, speaking to people by phone or asking people to step outside to talk so six feet of separation can be maintained,” police explained.