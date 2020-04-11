Body discovered on Trent River shoreline south of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating after a body was discovered on Saturday morning south of the town of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

Around 10:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to the scene south of the Trent-Severn Waterway Lock 10 on the Trent River at Hagues Reach.

The area is about seven kilometres south of Campbellford, or 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Police on scene confirmed with Global News Peterborough that a body was located near the shoreline of the river.

No other immediate details were provided.

More information is expected to be released from OPP later Saturday.

For the past month, OPP has been looking for a missing woman from Campbellford.

It’s the second body this year that has been located at the lock area following the discovery of a man’s body in late January.