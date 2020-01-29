Menu

Crime

Body discovered at Lock 10 of Trent-Severn Waterway in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 5:02 pm
OPP say a body was found in the Trent Severn Waterway at Lock 10 on Wednesday morning near Campbellford.
OPP say a body was found in the Trent Severn Waterway at Lock 10 on Wednesday morning near Campbellford. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborogh

OPP are investigating after a body was discovered in the Trent-Severn Waterway in Trent Hills, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Northumberland OPP and emergency crews were called to Hauges Reach at Lock 10, after reports were received of a body in the Trent River at the Ontario Power generation station.

READ MORE: Vehicle of reported missing Campbellford man located: OPP

The area is about seven kilometres south of village of Campbellford, Ont., or 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

The body of a male was removed from the water. OPP say the coroner attended the scene and the body was transferred to Kingston for a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The victim has yet to be identified.

The Northumberland OPP crime unit is currently investigating the incident with the assistance of the Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

