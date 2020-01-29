Body discovered at Lock 10 of Trent-Severn Waterway in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after a body was discovered in the Trent-Severn Waterway in Trent Hills, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Northumberland OPP and emergency crews were called to Hauges Reach at Lock 10, after reports were received of a body in the Trent River at the Ontario Power generation station.

The area is about seven kilometres south of village of Campbellford, Ont., or 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

The body of a male was removed from the water. OPP say the coroner attended the scene and the body was transferred to Kingston for a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The victim has yet to be identified.

The Northumberland OPP crime unit is currently investigating the incident with the assistance of the Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

