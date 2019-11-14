Vehicle of reported missing Campbellford man located: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say they have located the vehicle belonging to a reported missing man from Campbellford but continue to search for the resident.

On Thursday morning officers were called to the Rotary Park on Saskatoon Avenue in Campbellford’s south end, about 52 kilometres south east of Peterborough. There they found a grey 2007 Ford Ranger with an Ontario licence plate of AJ12260.

A truck found at the Rotary park in Campbellford on Thursday morning belongs to missing resident Richard Hrdlicka. Special to Global News Peterborough

The vehicle and plate number matched the description as part of a search OPP announced Wednesday for Richard Hrdlicka.

The 64-year-old Campbellford resident was last seen in the town on Oct. 31.

Police continue to search for Hrdlicka.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.