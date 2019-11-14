Vehicle of reported missing Campbellford man located: OPP

Northumberland OPP say they have located the vehicle belonging to a reported missing man from Campbellford but continue to search for the resident.
On Thursday morning officers were called to the Rotary Park on Saskatoon Avenue in Campbellford’s south end, about 52 kilometres south east of Peterborough. There they found a grey 2007 Ford Ranger with an Ontario licence plate of AJ12260.
The vehicle and plate number matched the description as part of a search OPP announced Wednesday for Richard Hrdlicka.
The 64-year-old Campbellford resident was last seen in the town on Oct. 31.
Police continue to search for Hrdlicka.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.
