Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Parts of southern, central Alberta under snowfall warning on Good Friday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 9:44 pm
Updated April 10, 2020 9:45 pm
Edmonton weather forecast: Friday, April 10, 2020
WATCH ABOVE: Here's Phil Darlington's Friday, April 10, 2020 evening weather forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for several parts of southern and central Alberta on Friday.

“An area of snow continues to move south and east through the province and will begin to intensify along the foothills early this evening,” the weather agency said on its website.

“Snow is expected to taper off from north to south throughout the day on Saturday, with total accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres expected by Saturday evening.”

Tweet This

Environment Canada warned that the potential for rapidly accumulating snow could make driving difficult in some of the affected areas.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency said.

READ MORE: 2020 spring weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal patterns for much of Canada

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaWeatherAlberta weatherSpringSnowfall WarningSnowfallSpring weathersouthern Alberta weatherCentral Alberta weatherApril weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.