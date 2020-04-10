Parts of southern, central Alberta under snowfall warning on Good Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for several parts of southern and central Alberta on Friday.

“An area of snow continues to move south and east through the province and will begin to intensify along the foothills early this evening,” the weather agency said on its website.

“Snow is expected to taper off from north to south throughout the day on Saturday, with total accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres expected by Saturday evening.” Tweet This

Environment Canada warned that the potential for rapidly accumulating snow could make driving difficult in some of the affected areas.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency said.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

