Coronavirus: U.S. and EU give airline passengers refunds, but Canada sticks with vouchers

When the U.S. Department of Transportation recently issued an enforcement to airlines stating passengers impacted by COVID-19 are entitled to refunds for cancelled flights, Jami McMartin was hopeful Canada might do the same.

However, the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) is standing firm that airlines are not obliged to refund passengers for flights suspended by the pandemic.

“It’s ridiculous to be honest with you. If everyone else is doing it, then I feel they should be looking into it,” said McMartin.

The B.C. resident was scheduled to travel to Cuba via Sunwing Airlines on Mar. 21, but was later forced to cancel her trip because of the coronavirus outbreak.

McMartin says Sunwing initially offered her a refund, which was in the middle of being processed, but that at the end of March, the airline told her it was only offering vouchers.

“To be promised one thing and to have it processed and then have it stopped, it makes me not want to travel because there’s no protection for us at all,” said McMartin.

The European Union has made a similar move to the U.S., ordering airlines to reimburse customers for cancelled flights, but whether or not airlines follow through with that order will be another matter.

John Gradek, a lecturer in aviation management at McGill University, says there’s a good chance airlines will take their time offering refunds.

“If you are Canadian and you’re on a flight that originated in Europe or the U.S. and the flight’s been cancelled you can apply to get a refund,” he said.

“The airlines will drag their feet to give a refund and they are hoping that the Americans and the EU will change their mind, basically go back to the way the Canadian government has taken it and say, ‘No cash, we’ll just offer a voucher.’

“So the odds of those regulations changing are very high.”

Consumer Matters reached out to the Canadian Transportation Agency on whether it would consider cash refunds given the recent decision by the U.S. and received the following email response:

“In these extraordinary circumstances, it would not be unreasonable for airlines to provide vouchers or credits, even if this is not clearly required in certain situations, and for passengers to accept them,” the agency said.

In this statement, the CTA also indicated that these vouchers or credits should not expire in an unreasonably short period of time (24 months would be considered reasonable in most cases).

“This approach strikes a balance between passenger protection and airlines’ operational realities during this unprecedented situation,” the statement continues. “It could help ensure that passengers do not simply lose the full value of their flights and that, over the longer term, the air sector is able to continue providing diverse services.”

Gradek says he’s not surprised by the CTA’s decision because airlines are facing a cash crunch.

“The airline industry is really in trouble when it comes to their cash situation, there’s no revenue coming in,” said Gradek.

“They are looking to try and conserve as much cash as they possibly can and they [the airlines] petitioned the Canadian Transportation Agency to allow them, in fact, to have a waiver from the regulations to allow them to offer vouchers instead of cash because they are looking to preserve their cash and manage their cash so they can survive this downturn.”

Consumer Matters also reached out to Sunwing on McMartin’s behalf and received the following statement:

“While we initially offered customers booked on our flights a choice between a future travel credit valid for 12 months and a full cash refund, we quickly had to adjust due to the changing circumstances. Therefore, in line with all other Canadian airlines and tour operators, we have adjusted our policy so that all customers are treated consistently. All customers booked on our flights will be offered a future travel credit, and as a further gesture, we have extended the validity of this credit to two years.

“Once these government-imposed travel restrictions are lifted, we intend to provide customers with the vacations they had planned using the travel credits issued to them. This policy is in line with the guidelines published by the Canadian Transportation Agency and other jurisdictions, including British Columbia.”

Passengers can still file a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency, but the CTA has stated on its website it has temporarily paused all dispute resolution activities involving carriers until June 30 to permit them to focus on immediate and urgent operational demands.

The agency says it will determine if whether or not to extend the pause by the end of June.