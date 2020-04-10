Menu

FDA to Alex Jones: Stop pitching bogus coronavirus remedies

By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press
Posted April 10, 2020 5:17 pm
U.S. health officials are warning conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones to stop pitching bogus remedies for the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter Thursday ordering Jones to stop falsely claiming that toothpaste, mouth wash and other products sponsored by his show can help prevent COVID-19.

Jones, known for pushing conspiracy theories about school shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, touted the products on multiple shows last month, according to the letter.

READ MORE: Alex Jones ordered to pay $100K in Sandy Hook shooting defamation case

The agency states that by making these claims Jones is promoting illegal, unapproved drugs, which can carry financial penalties and risk product seizures by government agents.

The letter gives Jones’ company, Infowars.com, 48 hours to remove or correct the false material. FDA warnings are not legally binding, but the agency can take individuals to court if they are ignored.

An email seeking comment from Jones’ website was not immediately returned Friday morning.

The FDA has not approved any treatments or vaccines against the coronavirus, and the National Institutes of Health says no scientific evidence exists to suggest alternative remedies help.

The FDA warning follows earlier government warnings against Jones last month. New York’s attorney general Letita James sent a cease-and-desist letter March 12 demanding Jones stop promoting many of the same phoney products.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
