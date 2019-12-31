Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Alex Jones ordered to pay $100K in Sandy Hook shooting defamation case

By Paul J. Weber The Associated Press
Posted December 31, 2019 5:01 pm
Updated December 31, 2019 5:03 pm
Facebook deletes Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos from its platform
WATCH ABOVE: Facebook deletes Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos from its platform

A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in legal fees and refused to dismiss a lawsuit that targets the Infowars host for using his show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones is being sued for defamation in Austin, Texas, by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 people killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, attack at an elementary school. Similar lawsuits against Jones have been filed by other Sandy Hook families in Connecticut courts.

READ MORE: Alex Jones blames ‘psychosis’ for the conspiracy claims he’s made about Sandy Hook

In what is now the most recent court setback for Jones, State District Judge Scott Jenkins of Texas — where Jones operates Infowars — ruled Dec. 20 that Jones’ defence team “intentionally disregarded” an earlier order to produce witnesses. He ordered Jones to pay legal fees to attorneys representing a Sandy Hook father who brought the lawsuit, Neil Heslin, and denied a request to dismiss the case.

Story continues below advertisement

T. Wade Jefferies, an attorney for Jones, said in an email Tuesday they would appeal the decision to not dismiss and challenged how much Jones was ordered to pay.

‘Don’t touch me again’: Infowars’ Alex Jones, Marco Rubio get into heated confrontation
‘Don’t touch me again’: Infowars’ Alex Jones, Marco Rubio get into heated confrontation

“In my opinion, and every lawyer with knowledge of the case I have talked to agrees, the attorney’s fee awards are excessive,” Jefferies said.

Jenkins’ orders were first reported by The Daily Beast.

READ MORE: Infowars’ Alex Jones ordered to undergo sworn deposition in case involving Sandy Hook parents

Families of the Sandy Hook victims say they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy promoted on his show. The shooting at the elementary school left 20 first-graders and six educators dead. The 20-year-old gunman, who also killed his mother at their Newtown home, fatally shot himself.

Jones has since acknowledged that the Sandy Hook killings occurred. His attorneys have previously defended his speech in court as “rhetorical hyperbole” and deny it was defamation.

READ MORE: Twitter bans Alex Jones, Infowars accounts after backlash, citing abusive behaviour

In June, the father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, one of the Sandy Hook victims, won a defamation lawsuit against the authors of a book that claimed the shooting never happened.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Sandy HookAlex JonesinfowarsAdam LanzaSandy Hook massacreSandy Hook lawsuitinfowars lawsuit2012 sandy hook massacrealex jones defamationalex jones defamation lawsuitlawsuit sandy hook
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.