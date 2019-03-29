Alex Jones blames ‘psychosis’ for the conspiracy claims he’s made about Sandy Hook
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones blamed the various claims he’s made over the years, including that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax, on “psychosis.”
The Austin American-Statesman reports Jones described his conspiracy thinking as a kind of mental disorder during a deposition taken earlier this month for a Texas lawsuit filed against him by the parents of a six-year-old who was among the 20 children and six adults killed in the Newtown, Conn., attack.
WATCH: Aug. 7, 2018 — Multiple tech giants remove Alex Jones, Infowars content
During the March 14 deposition in Austin, Jones said he “almost had like a form of psychosis” where he thought events were staged.
But during the deposition, Jones continued to voice conspiratorial suspicions about the shooting, saying some people had told him there was a coverup.
READ MORE: Infowars’ Alex Jones ordered to undergo sworn deposition in case involving Sandy Hook parents
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.