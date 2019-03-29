World
March 29, 2019 8:09 pm

Alex Jones blames ‘psychosis’ for the conspiracy claims he’s made about Sandy Hook

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill after listening to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill in Washington.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File
A A

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones blamed the various claims he’s made over the years, including that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax, on “psychosis.”

The Austin American-Statesman reports Jones described his conspiracy thinking as a kind of mental disorder during a deposition taken earlier this month for a Texas lawsuit filed against him by the parents of a six-year-old who was among the 20 children and six adults killed in the Newtown, Conn., attack.

WATCH: Aug. 7, 2018 — Multiple tech giants remove Alex Jones, Infowars content

During the March 14 deposition in Austin, Jones said he “almost had like a form of psychosis” where he thought events were staged.

But during the deposition, Jones continued to voice conspiratorial suspicions about the shooting, saying some people had told him there was a coverup.

READ MORE: Infowars’ Alex Jones ordered to undergo sworn deposition in case involving Sandy Hook parents

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alex Jones
alex jones conspiracy sandy hook
alex jones psychosis
Alex Jones Sandy Hook
alex jones sandy hook conspiracy
alex jones sandy hook conspiracy theory
Sandy Hook Elementary School

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.