February 13, 2019 11:46 pm
Updated: February 13, 2019 11:48 pm

Infowars’ Alex Jones ordered to undergo sworn deposition in case involving Sandy Hook parents

By Staff The Associated Press

Infowars founder Alex Jones attends Google CEO Sundar Pichai's hearing before the House Judiciary committee on Capitol Hill December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Olivier Douliery/ABACAPRESS.COM via AP
A Connecticut judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones must undergo a sworn deposition in the defamation case brought against him by family members of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.

Discussions on Jones’ web show have called the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and lawsuits by families of eight victims and a first responder say they’ve been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

The superior court judge also ruled Wednesday that the families can depose several other defendants in the case, including those critical to Infowars’ business operations.

Jones has defended the discussions on his show. He has cited First Amendment rights and says he believes the shooting happened.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

