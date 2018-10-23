Tech
October 23, 2018 4:30 pm
Updated: October 23, 2018 4:31 pm

Twitter removes accounts linked to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars

By Staff The Associated Press

Radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks to the media outside of a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey and COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, Sept. 5, 2018

EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
A A

Twitter has removed some accounts thought to be used to circumvent a ban on conspiracy-monger Alex Jones and Infowars, the company said Tuesday.

A Twitter spokesman confirmed that the accounts had been removed but provided no additional comment. The company says it usually does not discuss specific accounts.

Story continues below

Twitter permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope in early September, later than many other tech companies such as Apple and Facebook. It said it based that action in reports of tweets and videos that violated its policy against abusive behavior.

READ MORE: Apple yanks Alex Jones’ Infowars app from its App Store

The ban underscored the difficulty many social-media services face in trying to consistently apply their rules against harassment and other bad behavior. It was also likely from the start that Jones and his supporters would find ways to get around Twitter’s ban by setting up new accounts or posting from existing accounts that were not part of the initial purge.

Twitter said Tuesday it would continue to evaluate reports regarding other accounts potentially associated with @realalexjones or @infowars and would take action if it finds content that violates its rules or if other accounts are used to try to circumvent their ban.

WATCH: Multiple tech giants remove Alex Jones, Infowars content

As of Tuesday afternoon, an account for Alex Jones podcasts was still up on Twitter, as was another called “InfowarsFeed” that hasn’t tweeted since 2008.

Other tech companies, including PayPal, YouTube, Apple and Spotify, have limited or banned Jones’ activities on their sites.

READ MORE: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accused of destroying evidence in Sandy Hook massacre lawsuit

Infowars has said the moves are intended to sabotage the site just weeks before the midterm elections.

On Twitter and elsewhere, Jones has done such things as describe survivors of a shooting in Parkland, Florida, “crisis actors” and saying the mass killing at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 was fake. He had about 900,000 followers on Twitter. Infowars had about 430,000.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alex Jones
Alex Jones conspiracies
Alex Jones conspiracy theories
Alex Jones Twitter
Alex Jones YouTube
Conspiracy theories
Conspiracy Theory
infowars
Infowars Twitter
Parkland school shootings
Sandy hook school shooting
Twitter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News