Apple yanks Alex Jones’ Infowars app from its App Store

First, Twitter banned Alex Jones and Infowars from its platform permanently.

Then, one day later, Apple confirmed that it had banned the Infowars app from its App Store, citing guidelines that forbid content that is “offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust,” or that is in “exceptionally poor taste.”

BuzzFeed was first to report the news that Infowars was taken off the App Store, citing a confirmation from Apple that pointed to its guidelines.

Infowars could no longer be found on the App Store Friday.

The New York Times also confirmed that the Infowars app had been removed.

Apple didn’t point to any particular content that violated its policies.

But the move came about a month after the company pulled most of Jones’ podcasts from iTunes and its podcast apps.

That happened around the same time that Facebook suspended Jones’ personal profile for 30 days over allegations of hate speech and bullying.

Facebook also banned suspended four pages that belonged to him for “glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims an immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies.”

Spotify also removed all Infowars programs from its platform, citing reports of “hate content.”

The news of Infowars being banned from the App Store came days after Jones had a heated encounter with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio outside the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Senior figures from Facebook and Twitter testified before the committee about what they were doing to prevent foreign intrusion in elections.

Jones confronted Rubio in an effort to “face his accusers,” in his words.

He alleged that Democrats were “purging conservatives,” and that “Republicans are acting like it’s not happening.”

He then called Rubio a “frat boy” and a “little punk” as he asked whether the senator had heard of Infowars.

Jones later touched Rubio on the shoulder, at which point the senator said, “don’t touch me, man.”

Jones countered that he “patted [him] nicely,” then suggested that the senator wanted him arrested.

“You’re not going to get arrested, man. I’ll handle it myself,” Rubio responded.

“Marco Rubio just threatened to beat me up!” Jones then exclaimed.

Rubio denied he said that.