Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

Coronavirus: Airdrie company creates Alberta Cares merchandise inspired by Dr. Deena Hinshaw

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted April 10, 2020 5:00 pm
Cedargrip releases "Alberta Cares" merchandise to help support Alberta charities.
Cedargrip releases "Alberta Cares" merchandise to help support Alberta charities. Credit: Cedargrip

An Airdrie clothing company is taking inspiration from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and creating “Alberta Cares” T-shirts to raise funds for local charities.

READ MORE: Dr. Hinshaw asks people to show #AlbertaCares during COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Hinshaw has become a trusted figure for many Albertans through her daily pandemic updates.

On March 19, Hinshaw asked people to spread positivity throughout these uncertain times by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s an initiative that Cedargrip took to heart. The clothing company has since released a selection of “Alberta Cares” T-shirts, with 100 per cent of profits going to four different charities in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is all started with Dr. Hinshaw. We were following her on social media and we noticed that she got the hashtag ‘Alberta Cares’ trending,” Cedargrips owner Sonny Naim said in an interview with 770 CHQR.

“We thought that was a great message to help unify the province.”

Tweet This

LISTEN: Airdrie clothing company creates “Alberta Cares” merchandise amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has created three T-shirts — all inspired by Hinshaw’s message.

“We felt like it really complemented our brand and our logo, which essentially stands for strength,” Naim said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We felt like we had a social responsibility to step up and do something, and we thought a shirt was a natural fit for that.”

One of the designs features Hinshaw’s face and text that reads “Keep calm and listen to Dr. Hinshaw.”

“Those were designed by a friend in Norway,” Naim said.

“She has family working in health care in Red Deer and she wanted to help but she wasn’t sure where to sell, so we offered our help.”

The shirts are available on the company’s website.

Money raised from “Alberta Cares” merchandise will be split between Calgary Health Trust, Red Deer and District’s Community Foundation, the University Hospital Foundation and the Airdrie Food Bank.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Who is Dr. Deena Hinshaw? Alberta’s chief medical officer of health

“I think the two words ‘Alberta Cares’ is a fantastic message to unify us,” Naim said.

Tweet This

“Social responsibility is very important for us, and to top it all off, we’re going to be matching the donations up to $1,000.”

Naim said the fundraiser is set to end on April 30.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusdr deena hinshawalberta caresAirdrie Alberta caresAirdrie Alberta Cares fundraiserAlberta Cares fundraiserAlberta Cares t-shirtsCedargrip Alberta Cares fundraiserCedargrip t-shirtsCOVID-19 Airdrie fundraiserDr. Deena Hinshaw Alberta CaresHinshaw Alberta cares merchandise
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.