Coronavirus: Airdrie company creates Alberta Cares merchandise inspired by Dr. Deena Hinshaw

Send this page to someone via email

An Airdrie clothing company is taking inspiration from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and creating “Alberta Cares” T-shirts to raise funds for local charities.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Hinshaw has become a trusted figure for many Albertans through her daily pandemic updates.

On March 19, Hinshaw asked people to spread positivity throughout these uncertain times by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.

It is by helping one another that we will overcome #COVID19AB. I would like to call on Albertans to share the acts of kindness that they have experienced in their community during this difficult time. Please join me in using #AlbertaCares to spread some light. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

It’s an initiative that Cedargrip took to heart. The clothing company has since released a selection of “Alberta Cares” T-shirts, with 100 per cent of profits going to four different charities in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is all started with Dr. Hinshaw. We were following her on social media and we noticed that she got the hashtag ‘Alberta Cares’ trending,” Cedargrips owner Sonny Naim said in an interview with 770 CHQR.

“We thought that was a great message to help unify the province.” Tweet This

LISTEN: Airdrie clothing company creates “Alberta Cares” merchandise amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has created three T-shirts — all inspired by Hinshaw’s message.

“We felt like it really complemented our brand and our logo, which essentially stands for strength,” Naim said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We felt like we had a social responsibility to step up and do something, and we thought a shirt was a natural fit for that.”

One of the designs features Hinshaw’s face and text that reads “Keep calm and listen to Dr. Hinshaw.”

“Those were designed by a friend in Norway,” Naim said.

“She has family working in health care in Red Deer and she wanted to help but she wasn’t sure where to sell, so we offered our help.”

The shirts are available on the company’s website.

Money raised from “Alberta Cares” merchandise will be split between Calgary Health Trust, Red Deer and District’s Community Foundation, the University Hospital Foundation and the Airdrie Food Bank.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the two words ‘Alberta Cares’ is a fantastic message to unify us,” Naim said. Tweet This

“Social responsibility is very important for us, and to top it all off, we’re going to be matching the donations up to $1,000.”

Naim said the fundraiser is set to end on April 30.