Coronavirus: Police to verify Canadians complying with quarantine order, RCMP says

Canadian police are to begin visiting homes to enforce the government’s COVID-19 quarantine, the RCMP said on Friday, warning that “recklessly” failing to comply could result in a $1-million fine and three years in prison.

The RCMP said it had been asked by the Public Health Agency of Canada to help with national coordination and enforcement of the March 25 Quarantine Act Order that requires everyone arriving in Canada to stay home for 14 days.

Officers will speak to those under quarantine and advise them of the “potential consequences of non-compliance,” the police force said in a statement that cautioned violators could face “significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment.”

The maximum fine for failing to comply with the quarantine is $750,000 and up to six months in prison, but those who put others at risk through could face harsher penalties: up to a $1-million levy and three years imprisonment.

“Arrests would be a last resort, based on the circumstance and the officer’s risk assessment,” the RCMP said. Instead, police can issue those charged with a notice or summons requiring them to appear in court.

“Choosing to ignore mandatory isolation and quarantine orders is not only against the law, it’s also putting citizens, first responders, health professionals and the most vulnerable at risk of exposure to the virus,” said RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

Checks will “generally be limited to persons who, after PHAC has done initial verifications by phone, text or e-mail, may require a physical verification by police,” the RCMP statement said.

But enforcement will focus on “education and encouragement,” it said, adding “RCMP officers will attempt to conduct physical verification with the individual while maintaining physical distancing.”

Police forces across the country have issued hundreds of tickets and even made arrests in some cases after people violated quarantine orders or social-distancing rules.

One of the country’s first arrests over COVID-19 came in Quebec on March 20 when police arrested a woman who was infected with the virus and who was walking around outside after being mandated to stay in self-isolation.

Premier Francois Legault, who declared a public health emergency March 14, had given authorities sweeping powers to make arrests if someone jeopardizes the health and safety of others. The order came more than a week before Ottawa announced it was enforcing the Quarantine Act.

“It’s a question of respect. The rights of individuals stop when the impact of the community is very high,” Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province’s chief medical officer, told reporters on March 21.

In Saskatchewan, Regina police said officers issued their first ticket on April 6 for a violation of the province’s public health order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 23-year-old woman, who ultimately tested positive for the virus, was given a $2,800 ticket after she failed to comply with a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period, police said in a statement.

And in Ontario, a 21-year-old Belleville man is facing an $880 fine after he allegedly organized a party in a parking lot that police said intentionally ignored social-distancing regulations.

The federal government said it was deploying the Quarantine Act to fight the spread of the virus after officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, became frustrated with the number of Canadians failing to listen to public health officials.

“Unfortunately, there are a number of people who have not been following [public health] guidelines,” Trudeau said last month. “We are implementing the Quarantine Act to keep all Canadians safe. If you do not comply with these instructions, you could face serious fines and even prison time.”

