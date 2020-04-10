Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus testing increasing in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 1:50 pm
COVID-19 testing in KFL&A increasing and reaching broader population
Criteria for COVID-19 testing expanded in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington

Dr. Kieran Moore, KFL&A Public Health’s chief medical officer, says he’s encouraged that the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the area has dropped from 54 to 53 people this week.

This comes as COVID-19 testing has increased to 100 tests a day and the criteria have been expanded to include more people.

READ MORE: Canadians overwhelmingly support stronger measures to fight COVID-19, Ipsos poll suggests

Moore says individuals can now be referred by their family physician.

“If they had a febrile respiratory illness and they were concerned about COVID-19 as a cause and they couldn’t find a contact history or travel history for that individual but suspected it, they were referring patients all week.”

Testing in hospitals has increased as well, according to Moore.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Those that are being diagnosed with pneumonia or those being diagnosed with their chronic obstructive lung diseases worse, their asthma is worse, their congestive heart failure is worse, we’re testing those individuals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even with increased testing, Moore says there have been no new positive tests.

READ MORE: Kingston’s COVID-19 case numbers fairly accurate, says KFL&A Public Health

The head of KFL&A Public Health says there may be some individuals slipping through the cracks but believes it is a very limited number, adding that positive tests in the region can be traced to travel or known contact with an infected individual with very few exceptions.

“We’ve only had a couple where we haven’t understood how they got the illness.”

The assessment centres at Lennox and Addington County General Hospital and the Memorial Centre in Kingston are remaining open through the holiday weekend with reduced hours from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesKingston Newscovid-19 casesKFLA Public HealthAssessment CentresLennox & Addington General Hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.