Canada

Slave Lake deems Easter Bunny an essential worker during COVID-19 pandemic

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 2:18 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 2:22 pm
The town of Sylvan Lake deems the Easter Bunny an essential worker during COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Slave Lake has posted a video to make sure kids know what is an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those workers include the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny.

Town reporter Savannah Sommerville said both would be working through the long weekend.

RCMP Const. Michael Mikan confirmed to Somnmerville that the Easter Bunny will be “making his scheduled rounds.”

READ MORE: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern deems Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny ‘essential workers’ during COVID-19

Mikan said after the Easter Bunny reached out to RCMP, he let him know about the social distancing rules.

“After every delivery he will be washing his hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water,” said Mikan, “and staying six feet apart from others.”

Slake Lake peace officer Shawn Cordeiro addressed the rumours around town that the Tooth Fairy doesn’t have enough toonies and loonies to deliver to children.

“It’s not true,” said Cordeiro. “She received funding from the government, so she has plenty of loonies and toonies for the kids, so you don’t have to worry.”

The town said it wanted to spread Easter cheer before the long weekend.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford declares Easter Bunny ‘essential service’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

Mikan reminded people not to exceed the isolation guidelines declared by the province.

“There’s an online reporting tool that the community can utilize”, said Mikan. “If they see any gatherings of 15 or more or believe that someone isn’t self-isolating, should be.”

Complaints about infractions to the Public Health Act can be submitted online through Alberta Health Services.

