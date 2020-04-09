Coronavirus: Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms 7 new cases, local total now 115

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed seven new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total to 115.

The new cases are in individuals who are in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 70s from Innisfil, Wasaga Beach, New Tecumseth, Bradford and Orillia, Ont.

The source of infection for three of the new cases is labeled as close contact, while one is community-acquired and another is travel-related. The rest are under investigation.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total number of cases, 40 have recovered, 14 have been hospitalized and five have died.

As of Thursday, Ontario has reported 5,759 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 200 deaths.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

