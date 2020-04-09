3rd resident of Kitchener retirement home suffers coronavirus-related death

Send this page to someone via email

A third resident of a retirement home in Kitchener, Ont., has suffered a coronavirus-related death, the home announced on Thursday.

A 92-year-old woman who lived at Highview Residences had previously tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and died on Tuesday.

“With permission from the family, we share that this resident had a fall on April 1 and was transferred to hospital,” Highview Residences chief operating officer Joy Birch said in a statement. “The hospital tested her and determined that she was positive for COVID-19. Her rapid decline was for a variety of reasons, and she died peacefully in hospital yesterday.”

Eight people have now suffered coronavirus related deaths in Waterloo Region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Highview Residences runs a pair of homes in Kitchener that specialize in Alzheimer’s care. One of those residences, Blair Creek House, has been home to all 10 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, including those who have died.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Canadian-born Second World War Dam Buster dies from COVID-19 Canadian-born Second World War Dam Buster dies from COVID-19

Three employees of Highview Residences have also tested positive for the virus.

Highview says it is staying in contact with all residents’ families, “who are understandably sad about this news and feeling worried.”

“We’re obviously very concerned that the virus has spread, but our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our residents and staff,” Birch said.

The first two cases at the retirement home were announced by Waterloo Public Health on April 1.

On Thursday, public health officials announced that staff at Chartwell Clair Hills Retirement Residence in Waterloo, Ont., and Revera Granite Landing Retirement Residence in Cambridge, Ont., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This means there have now been 11 long-term care or retirement homes in Waterloo Region where residents or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

At Forest Heights Revera in Kitchener, there are now 18 residents and six staff members who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Public health officials previously stated that they have prioritized testing people in these living situations, saying this has led to a higher number of positive test results.

Story continues below advertisement

There are a total of 237 cases in Waterloo Region, with 50 involving staff or residents at long-term care or retirement homes.