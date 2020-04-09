St. Norbert councillor calls for volunteers to help with sandbags amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s deputy mayor is calling for volunteers to help sandbag properties in his St. Norbert ward as the Red River continues to rise.

Coun. Markus Chambers told 680 CJOB that over half — 31 of 57 — of the city properties that have been singled out as a flood risk are in St. Norbert.

Sandbagging and flood preparedness are nothing new for the neighbourhood, but this year will be a little different as a result of maintaining physical distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The way it was described to me is kind of like a semi-circle that does provide the distance and allows us to move the sandbags from person to person, respecting the six-foot separation,” said Chambers.

Anyone who wants to lend a hand is asked to meet in front of the church at the end of Avenue de l’Eglise on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

“Dress in layers, we’ll have coffee, we’ll have some doughnuts, we’ll make sure you’re fed,” said Chambers.

“The more the merrier. Many hands make work light. Come out and we’ll make sure that we’ll put you to work.”

As of Thursday morning, the City of Winnipeg tracked the Red River’s water levels at 16.92 feet above the main James Avenue river gauge, but 23.74 feet by the St. Norbert Community Centre.

