RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating death of 8-year-old boy in Okanagan

Police in the Okanagan say they are investigating the death of an eight-year-old boy who died on the weekend.

Calling it a tragic death in a press release issued on Wednesday, RCMP say the incident occurred in the North Okanagan on the afternoon of Saturday, April 4.

According to police, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services at an address in the Lumby area.

Police say the boy was flown by air ambulance to Kelowna that evening and pronounced dead during the early morning hours of Sunday.

RCMP say the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and the BC Coroners Service are looking into the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

