Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario butter tart festival cancelled over COVID-19

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 4:49 pm
Homemade butter tarts
This year would have been the festival's eigth year in operation. The next festival is scheduled for June 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Trish Beesley

Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival, which was scheduled for mid-June in Midland, Ont., has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was not a decision that the planning committee undertook lightly or without great consideration, however cancelling now allows us to give fair notice to all involved with the multiple facets of the festival,” Karen Mealing, the festival organizer and the Town of Midland’s cultural development coordinator, said in a statement.

READ MORE: 550 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total surpasses 5,000 cases with 174 deaths

This year would have been the festival’s eigth year in operation. The next festival is scheduled for June 12, 2021.

Last year, there were about 200 vendors at the festival to sell between 150,000 and 200,000 of the all-Canadian treats.

The butter tart festival is just one event that’s been cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there have been 5,276 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including 174 deaths.

— With files from Global News’ Nick Westoll

Should Butter Tarts be Canada’s national dessert?
