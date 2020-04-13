Learn about weather from the pros with Global News Weather School!
Global News wants to give Edmonton students a unique opportunity to learn about weather from the pros with Global Weather School! From lightning to tornadoes and everything in-between, our weather team has shared some interesting videos that will educate as well as entertain.
Meet the Global Edmonton Weather Team: Jesse, Mike, Phil, and Kevin.
WATCH: Global Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Jesse Beyer takes us behind the scenes to see how we bring the weather to you on a daily basis.
Global News Weather School: Behind the Scenes
WATCH: Global Edmonton Weather Specialist Mike Sobel teaches us about lightning.
Global News Weather School: Lightning
WATCH: Global Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Jesse Beyer explains tornadoes.
Global News Weather School: Tornadoes
WATCH: Global Edmonton Weather Specialist Kevin O’Connell explains the water cycle.
Global News Weather School: The Water Cycle
WATCH: Global Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Jesse Beyer explains weather systems.
Global News Weather School: Weather Systems
Weather Specialist Phil Darlington explains the different cloud formations you might see in the sky.
Global News Weather School: Cloud types
