Learn about weather from the pros with Global News Weather School!

Global News wants to give Edmonton students a unique opportunity to learn about weather from the pros with Global Weather School! From lightning to tornadoes and everything in-between, our weather team has shared some interesting videos that will educate as well as entertain.

Meet the Global Edmonton Weather Team: Jesse, Mike, Phil, and Kevin.

WATCH: Global Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Jesse Beyer takes us behind the scenes to see how we bring the weather to you on a daily basis.

3:09 Global News Weather School: Behind the Scenes Global News Weather School: Behind the Scenes

WATCH: Global Edmonton Weather Specialist Mike Sobel teaches us about lightning.

4:17 Global News Weather School: Lightning Global News Weather School: Lightning

WATCH: Global Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Jesse Beyer explains tornadoes.

3:39 Global News Weather School: Tornadoes Global News Weather School: Tornadoes

WATCH: Global Edmonton Weather Specialist Kevin O’Connell explains the water cycle.

2:28 Global News Weather School: The Water Cycle Global News Weather School: The Water Cycle

WATCH: Global Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Jesse Beyer explains weather systems.

3:29 Global News Weather School: Weather Systems Global News Weather School: Weather Systems

Weather Specialist Phil Darlington explains the different cloud formations you might see in the sky.

2:34 Global News Weather School: Cloud types Global News Weather School: Cloud types