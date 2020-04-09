Menu

Crime

Manitoba teen arrested after Mounties discover restricted firearms, drugs

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 10:53 am
Weapons and drugs RCMP say were seized from a home in Lake St. Martin First Nation on Sunday.
Weapons and drugs RCMP say were seized from a home in Lake St. Martin First Nation on Sunday. Manitoba RCMP

A 16-year-old boy is facing a list of serious charges after Mounties searched a home in Lake St. Martin First Nation earlier this week.

Gypsumville RCMP say they were called to a home on the First Nation Sunday, April 5 at around 6 p.m.

Officers report finding four firearms, ammunition, a machete, 60 grams of cocaine and 210 grams of prescription medication.

READ MORE: Police investigating woman’s death in Lake St. Martin First Nation

The teen was arrested and is facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded restricted firearm.

In an email to Global News, Manitoba RCMP says it’s too early in the investigation to determine if there was gang involvement, or where the weapons may have come from.

The investigation continues.

