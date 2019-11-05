Police investigating woman’s death in Lake St. Martin First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Lake St. Martin, Man.

Officers were called to the report of an unresponsive woman in a home on the First Nation around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was found dead in the home.

Gypsumville RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s Major Crime Services.

Lake St. Martin is 226 km northwest of Winnipeg.

