Police investigating woman’s death in Lake St. Martin First Nation

Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Lake St. Martin, Man.
Officers were called to the report of an unresponsive woman in a home on the First Nation around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 32-year-old woman was found dead in the home.
Gypsumville RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s Major Crime Services.
Lake St. Martin is 226 km northwest of Winnipeg.
