Crime

Police investigating woman’s death in Lake St. Martin First Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 6:24 pm
Gypsumville RCMP are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Lake St. Martin First Nation Monday.
Gypsumville RCMP are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Lake St. Martin First Nation Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Lake St. Martin, Man.

Officers were called to the report of an unresponsive woman in a home on the First Nation around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was found dead in the home.

Gypsumville RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s Major Crime Services.

Lake St. Martin is 226 km northwest of Winnipeg.

