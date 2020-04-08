Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Guelph General Hospital asking for homemade sewn masks

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 3:41 pm
Wearing a face mask, protecting those you come in contact with
Canada's chief public health officer says wearing non-medical masks and face coverings could protect people you come in contact with.

The Guelph General Hospital Foundation says it is launching a mask-sewing challenge amid a global shortage of personal protective equipment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is asking the community to get out their sewing needles and make homemade masks that can be given to visitors and discharged patients.

READ MORE: Ford says millions of medical masks from 3M blocked at border, 500K released so far

The foundation said the homemade masks would allow the hospital to save the medical-grade masks, such as the N95, for health-care workers in higher-risk environments.

It said all homemade masks will be sanitized at the hospital, but is urging participants to use clean fabrics from bed sheets, tea towels or T-shirts.

It has provided more information and instructions on how to make the masks on its website.

Coronavirus outbreak: Tam says wearing non-medical mask is additional measure that can be taken to protect others
Completed masks can be dropped off at the Linamar facility at 700 Woodlawn Rd. W. on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at 22 McTague St. every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Wearing non-medical masks will help others but not you, Tam says

The foundation noted that this challenge does not replace the need for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, respirators and hand sanitizer.

Those interested in donating much-needed PPE items can find more information on the foundation’s website.

