Coronavirus: Guelph General Hospital asking for homemade sewn masks

The Guelph General Hospital Foundation says it is launching a mask-sewing challenge amid a global shortage of personal protective equipment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is asking the community to get out their sewing needles and make homemade masks that can be given to visitors and discharged patients.

The foundation said the homemade masks would allow the hospital to save the medical-grade masks, such as the N95, for health-care workers in higher-risk environments.

It said all homemade masks will be sanitized at the hospital, but is urging participants to use clean fabrics from bed sheets, tea towels or T-shirts.

It has provided more information and instructions on how to make the masks on its website.

3:52 Coronavirus outbreak: Tam says wearing non-medical mask is additional measure that can be taken to protect others Coronavirus outbreak: Tam says wearing non-medical mask is additional measure that can be taken to protect others

Completed masks can be dropped off at the Linamar facility at 700 Woodlawn Rd. W. on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at 22 McTague St. every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The foundation noted that this challenge does not replace the need for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, respirators and hand sanitizer.

Those interested in donating much-needed PPE items can find more information on the foundation’s website.