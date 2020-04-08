Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 3:02 pm
‘Bend the curve, not the rules:’ B.C. health minister has message ahead of long weekend
WATCH: 'Bend the curve, not the rules:' B.C. health minister has message ahead of long weekend

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: No public health officials screening for COVID-19 at Canadian land borders

Earlier Wednesday, the province announced it was closing all provincial parks ahead of the Easter long weekend in a bid to enforce social and physical distancing rules.

Coronavirus outbreak: Federal ministers respond to Ipsos poll on social distancing
Coronavirus outbreak: Federal ministers respond to Ipsos poll on social distancing

As of Tuesday, B.C. had recorded 43 COVID-19 related deaths.

The province had confirmed 1,291 cases of the virus, 805 of whom have fully recovered.

READ MORE: Port Coquitlam cancels property tax increase, extends payment deadline due to coronavirus crisis

Hospitalization rates have flattened in recent days, with 138 people in hospital with COVID-19,  66 of them in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, the province had more than 4,500 available hospital beds.

