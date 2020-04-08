B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, the province announced it was closing all provincial parks ahead of the Easter long weekend in a bid to enforce social and physical distancing rules.

As of Tuesday, B.C. had recorded 43 COVID-19 related deaths.

The province had confirmed 1,291 cases of the virus, 805 of whom have fully recovered.

Hospitalization rates have flattened in recent days, with 138 people in hospital with COVID-19, 66 of them in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, the province had more than 4,500 available hospital beds.