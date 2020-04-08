Menu

Canada

1 new death, 429 total COVID-19 cases identified in Ottawa

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 2:46 pm
Ottawa Public Health has identified a total of 429 cases of COVID-19 in the city. Seven people have died as a result of the disease.
Google Street View

Ottawa Public Health says one more person has died as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the city as the total number of positive cases rose to 429 Wednesday afternoon.

That is a jump of 26 new cases between from the previous day. In total, seven people have died in Ottawa as a result of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ottawa’s state of emergency to remain in effect until end of June

Despite the rise, 30 per cent, which amounts to 130 people, of Ottawa’s total cases are now deemed “resolved,” according to Ottawa Public Health’s daily epidemiology report.

About 20 per cent of all Ottawa COVID-19 cases were transmitted through close contact, 17 per cent have caught the disease with no travel and no known contact with a confirmed case, 15 per cent with travel only, and 45 per cent are still undetermined.

Coronavirus outbreak: How will Canadians maintain social distancing once summer arrives?
Coronavirus outbreak: How will Canadians maintain social distancing once summer arrives?

There are currently 10 outbreaks at institutions across the city, the most recent of which were identified at Carlingview Manor, Madonna Care Community and Monfort Hospital.

