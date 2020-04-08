City of Calgary to provide update on response to COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is adapting to the growing pandemic as COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, officials will host a media availability to update the public on the city’s response to the pandemic.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi will be joined by the Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson, Sharon Howland, with the city’s waste and recycling services, and Calgary’s director of roads Troy McLeod.

So far, the city has enacted several rules to help stop the spread of the virus, including closing all non-essential services, outdoor recreation facilities and implementing social-distancing regulations.



In its most recent update on April 1, the city announced changes to transit, including limiting seating and standing room to help riders keep safe distances.

The city also announced that Calgary’s state of local emergency declared on March 15, has been extended.

The city has committed to holding updates on the pandemic every Wednesday afternoon to help inform residents of new measures being taken in light of the pandemic.

Global News will live stream the update in this story post.