Coronavirus: 4 new cases reported in Newfoundland, 2 in P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador saw four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Eastern Health and Central Health regions.

The province’s total now sits at 232, with the majority in the Eastern Health region. Six people are in hospital due to the novel coronavirus disease, while two are in intensive care. Seventy-four people in the province have recovered, and two have died.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to release figures later on Wednesday that will predict a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister John Haggie said the new numbers will allow the province to plan for a worst-case scenario, though he admits the forecast is like “looking through a fuzzy crystal ball.”

Meanwhile, there are two new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, increasing the provincial total to 24.

It’s the first increase in six days, but on Tuesday, Premier Dennis King said the province was waiting for the results of hundreds of tests from the national laboratory in Winnipeg and expressed his concern in how long it was taking.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the latest cases are a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s. Both have returned from international travel and are self-isolating.

Seventeen cases are considered recovered.

— With files from Global News’ Maham Abedi