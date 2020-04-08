Review of police response to violence at Hamilton Pride 2019 delayed to at least June

An independent review into the police response to violence at Hamilton Pride in 2019 has been delayed due to COVID-19.

Hamilton’s police services board approved that the release of the review’s findings be delayed to June 1 at the earliest, following a request from lawyer Scott Bergman, who was chosen to conduct the review last fall. The findings had previously been expected by April 30.

The board called for the independent review after community members criticized Hamilton police for how they responded to homophobic demonstrators violently clashing with Pride supporters at last year’s event.

Cameron Kroetsch, who sits on the board of directors for Pride Hamilton, says the decision makes sense, given the situation.

“Speaking personally, obviously, I am anxious to see the results of this report,” Kroetsch said. “I think many people probably share that perspective. But given the fact that they want to have a public community meeting to allow folks to ask questions and for there to be some interaction in public, this is obviously not the time to have a public meeting while people are physically distancing.”

Hamilton Pride 2020, which was scheduled to be held on June 20 in Gage Park, has also been cancelled in light of the pandemic.

Kroetsch said it’s clear that physical distancing is going to be the common practice for months to limit the spread of the virus, and there wouldn’t be enough time to plan for all of the logistics involved in a June event — even if conditions did begin to improve by that time.

“Not only do we need the lead-up time to do fundraising, but we also need to be able to logistically set that all up — and that takes usually months.”

Toronto Pride has also been cancelled for the first time since it began in 1981, but organizers of that event, as well as several others, are looking at other ways to celebrate virtually without participants gathering in a physical space.

Kroetsch said they’re following the lead of those organizations to see how Hamilton’s LGBTQ2+ community can still feel connected and celebrate during Pride month.

“Pride 2020 was seen — that event in Gage Park, anyway — was seen as an important event for members of the community and for those folks who love celebrating Pride, and really wanted to be there to mark that occasion in person. So I think that something has to happen for sure to mark that occasion — even if it can’t happen in the same way.”

