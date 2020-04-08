Winnipeg association collecting old tablets, phones for youth during coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The Spence Neighbourhood Association wants your old mobile phones and tablets.

The West End neighbourhood non-profit is collecting electronic devices to help youth in the neighbourhood stay connected through the COVID-19 outbreak.

“During this time of physical isolation we are all relying on the internet to maintain social connections, to support each other, to stay informed, and to access resources,” reads a statement posted to the organization’s Facebook page.

“But some youth in our community don’t have access to a phone or internet-connected device.”

Devices can be dropped at 430 Langside St., between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anyone who may be self-isolating but has electronic devices to donate can send an email to aine@spenceneighbourhood.org to arrange a contactless pick-up.

Story continues below advertisement

The Spence Neighbourhood Association works to revitalize and renew the Spence neighbourhoods in the areas of Holistic Housing, Community Connecting, Community Economic Development, Environment and Open Spaces, and Youth & Families, according to its website.

1:24 Manitoba’s family emergency shelters remain open during coronavirus Manitoba’s family emergency shelters remain open during coronavirus

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

2:30 Teen blogger offers advice to peers in self-isolation Teen blogger offers advice to peers in self-isolation

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.