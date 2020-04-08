All provincial parks in B.C.’s Southern Interior closed to help address COVID-19: Ministry of Environment

All provincial parks in the Okanagan have been closed as part of a B.C.-wide initiative to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Ministry of the Environment announced the news on Wednesday morning, with the measures taking effect immediately.
“Because physical distancing works, it is critical that we take every action needed to restrict the spread of COVID-19,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.
“This applies to British Columbians and out-of-province visitors who were planning to visit or stay at our provincial parks.”
A list of most of the provincial parks in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia, Boundary and Similkameen regions:
- North Okanagan-Shuswap-Columbia
- Anstey Hunakwa Provincial Park
- Arrow Lakes Provincial Park
- Blanket Creek Provincial Park
- Cinnemousun Narrows Provincial Park
- Eagle River Provincial Park
- Echo Lake Provincial Park
- Ellison Provincial Park
- Enderby Cliffs Provincial Park
- Greenbush Lake Protected Area
- Herald Provincial Park
- Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park
- Kekuli Bay Provincial Park
- Mabel Lake Provincial Park
- Mara Provincial Park
- Mara Meadows Provincial Park
- Martha Creek Provincial Park
- McDonald Creek Provincial Park
- Monashee Provincial Park
- Mount Griffin Provincial Park
- Rosebery Provincial Park
- Shuswap River Islands Provincial Park
- Shuswap Lake Provincial Park
- Silver Star Provincial Park
- Summit Lake Provincial Park
- Syringa Provincial Park
- Truman Dagnus Locheed Provincial Park
- Upper Violet Creek Provincial Park
- Valhalla Provincial Park
- Victor Lake Provincial Park
- White Lake Provincial Park
- Yard Creek Provincial Park
- Central Okanagan
- Allison Lake Provincial Park
- Bear Creek Provincial Park
- Bromley Rock Provincial Park
- Browne Lake Provincial Park
- Darke Lake Provincial Park
- Eneas Lakes Provincial Park
- Fintry Provincial Park
- Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park
- Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park
- Trepanier Provincial Park
- Wrinkly Face Provincial Park
- South Okanagan-Boundary-Similkameen
- Allison Lake Provincial Park
- Anarchist Protected Area
- Boundary Creek Provincial Park
- Brent Mountain Protected Area
- Bromley Rock Provincial Park
- Cathedral Provincial Park
- Conkle Lake Provincial Park
- Gladstone Provincial Park
- Inkaneep Provincial Park
- Jewel Lake Provincial Park
- Johnstone Creek Provincial Park
- Keremeos Columns Provincial Park
- Kickininee Provincial Park
- Nancy Greene Provincial Park
- Nickel Plate Provincial Park
- Okanagan Falls Provincial Park
- Okanagan Lake Provincial Park
- Otter Lake Provincial Park
- Rock Creek Protected Area
- Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park
- Snowy Protected Area
- South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area
- Stemwinder Provincial Park
- Sun-Oka Provincial Park
- Swiws Provincial Park
- Vaseux Lake Provincial Park
B.C. Parks’ staff say the closures means people should not be going to provincial parks until further notice.
“The message is clear: stay home, avoid travel, do not put yourself or others at risk,” Heyman said in a press release.
The decision to close the parks stemmed from feedback from RCMP, local government, First Nations, local search-and-rescue organizations and the general public.
“We tried to provide safe space for people to get some exercise and fresh air in our beautiful parks. But it has proven too challenging to maintain safe distance between visitors,” said Heyman.
“This action is difficult but necessary. We look forward to the day we can welcome people back to our wonderful parks.”
B.C. Parks’ staff say the timing of the decision is important with the upcoming long weekend and the beginning of warmer weather in B.C.
