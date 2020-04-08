All provincial parks in B.C.’s Southern Interior closed to help address COVID-19: Ministry of Environment

Send this page to someone via email

All provincial parks in the Okanagan have been closed as part of a B.C.-wide initiative to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of the Environment announced the news on Wednesday morning, with the measures taking effect immediately.

Effective immediately, all BC Parks are closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay close to home this long weekend and help keep people all over BC safe. Do not go to provincial parks or travel to smaller communities. https://t.co/VfS9cm3PG2 #DoYourPartBC #COVIDBC pic.twitter.com/LrrmRc9gwl — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) April 8, 2020

“Because physical distancing works, it is critical that we take every action needed to restrict the spread of COVID-19,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“This applies to British Columbians and out-of-province visitors who were planning to visit or stay at our provincial parks.”

A list of most of the provincial parks in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia, Boundary and Similkameen regions:

North Okanagan-Shuswap-Columbia

Anstey Hunakwa Provincial Park

Arrow Lakes Provincial Park

Blanket Creek Provincial Park

Cinnemousun Narrows Provincial Park

Eagle River Provincial Park

Echo Lake Provincial Park

Ellison Provincial Park

Enderby Cliffs Provincial Park

Greenbush Lake Protected Area

Herald Provincial Park

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Kekuli Bay Provincial Park

Mabel Lake Provincial Park

Mara Provincial Park

Mara Meadows Provincial Park

Martha Creek Provincial Park

McDonald Creek Provincial Park

Monashee Provincial Park

Mount Griffin Provincial Park

Rosebery Provincial Park

Shuswap River Islands Provincial Park

Shuswap Lake Provincial Park

Silver Star Provincial Park

Summit Lake Provincial Park

Syringa Provincial Park

Truman Dagnus Locheed Provincial Park

Upper Violet Creek Provincial Park

Valhalla Provincial Park

Victor Lake Provincial Park

White Lake Provincial Park

Yard Creek Provincial Park

Central Okanagan

Allison Lake Provincial Park

Bear Creek Provincial Park

Bromley Rock Provincial Park

Browne Lake Provincial Park

Darke Lake Provincial Park

Eneas Lakes Provincial Park

Fintry Provincial Park

Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park

Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park

Trepanier Provincial Park

Wrinkly Face Provincial Park

South Okanagan-Boundary-Similkameen

Allison Lake Provincial Park

Anarchist Protected Area

Boundary Creek Provincial Park

Brent Mountain Protected Area

Bromley Rock Provincial Park

Cathedral Provincial Park

Conkle Lake Provincial Park

Gladstone Provincial Park

Inkaneep Provincial Park

Jewel Lake Provincial Park

Johnstone Creek Provincial Park

Keremeos Columns Provincial Park

Kickininee Provincial Park

Nancy Greene Provincial Park

Nickel Plate Provincial Park

Okanagan Falls Provincial Park

Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

Otter Lake Provincial Park

Rock Creek Protected Area

Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

Snowy Protected Area

South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area

Stemwinder Provincial Park

Sun-Oka Provincial Park

Swiws Provincial Park

Vaseux Lake Provincial Park

B.C. Parks’ staff say the closures means people should not be going to provincial parks until further notice.

“The message is clear: stay home, avoid travel, do not put yourself or others at risk,” Heyman said in a press release.

The decision to close the parks stemmed from feedback from RCMP, local government, First Nations, local search-and-rescue organizations and the general public.

“We tried to provide safe space for people to get some exercise and fresh air in our beautiful parks. But it has proven too challenging to maintain safe distance between visitors,” said Heyman.

“This action is difficult but necessary. We look forward to the day we can welcome people back to our wonderful parks.”

B.C. Parks’ staff say the timing of the decision is important with the upcoming long weekend and the beginning of warmer weather in B.C.

