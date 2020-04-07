‘Heartbreaking’ coronavirus pandemic keeping Okanagan families apart

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of long-term care facilities are among the most at risk of significant complications from COVID-19.

That’s why visitation restrictions have been placed at all of the Interior Health Authority’s long-term care homes.

The strict guidelines were implemented on March 17 and limit visits to only essential ones.

Those include compassionate visits for end-of-life care and visits that support care plans for residents based on resident and family needs.

On Tuesday, IHA confirmed it had no COVID-19 outbreaks in any of its long-term care homes at this point.

That’s a stark difference from the Lower Mainland, where, as of Tuesday, public health officials announced that 21 care homes were dealing with outbreaks.

While families of loved ones in care homes agree the measures are necessary, many said it’s nonetheless difficult.

“I totally get the precaution and understand it 100 per cent,” said Ginny Konechny, whose mother-in-law resides at Brandt’s Creek Retirement Housing in Kelowna.

Her mother-in-law, Edna Konechny, is almost 97 years old and lives with dementia.

Despite often being confused, Konechny said the pre-pandemic visits would always put a smile on Edna’s face.

“She’d look up and she’d get a big smile and her eyes would light up,” she told Global News.

Konechny would visit up to four times a week prior to visits being restricted.

Now she can only see Edna through the window.

“For me, it’s heartbreaking not being able to see her,” Konechny said. “It makes me really sad. I want to be able to touch her and give her a hug.”

Konechny said Edna’s health is deteriorating and she fears never being able to properly visit her again.

“My biggest fear is that she’ll pass away during this time and I won’t have spent time with her,” she said. “I’m missing out on spending time with her.”

Konechny said she knows she’s not alone and that thousands of residents at care homes across the province are feeling isolated while families long to see their loved ones.

“I’m really hoping that I’ll be able to see her again. I’m really hoping that nothing happens,” she said.

“I am really hoping that at the end of this I’ll be able to give her a big hug.”

Interior Health said the restrictions will be lifted when it is determined that it is safe to do so in consultation with the provincial health officer and the Ministry of Health.