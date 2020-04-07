49 is median case age of COVID-19 in Interior Health region: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health region had 128 reported cases of COVID-19 but zero deaths as of April 6, according to the B.C. Centre of Disease Control.

In its daily situation report from Monday, the B.C. CDC said no new cases of the disease were reported throughout the region on April 6.

The centre also provided other information, such as the number of people hospitalized because of coronavirus throughout the region.

Interior Health region statistics:

The B.C. CDC said of the 128 people with coronavirus in the Interior Health region:

The median case age was 49 years old.

The number of female cases were 70, or 54.6 per cent.

22 cases were hospitalized, or 17.2 per cent.

7 cases were in critical care, or 5.5 per cent.

The median age of hospitalized cases was 61 years old.

49 cases had recovered from COVID-19, or 38 per cent.

Across B.C.:

1,266 confirmed cases as of April 6.

The median case age was 54 years old.

290 cases were hospitalized, or 23 per cent.

The median age of hospitalized cases was 68 years old.

72 cases were in critical care, or 5.7 per cent.

783 cases had recovered from COVID-19, or 62 per cent.

There were 39 total deaths, or 3 per cent.

In other statistics, the percentage of deaths among B.C. residents shows zero in ages 10 and under to 50 to 59. However, from 60 and up, there’s a dramatic increase, with the 80 to 89 age group having the largest number at more than 60 per cent.

The B.C. CDC says all information is based on direct daily report from health authorities, and that data is subject to change.

