Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Popular Kelowna trail changed to one-way path to support physical distancing

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 3:39 pm
The City of Kelowna says changing Apex Trail at Knox Mountain Park into a one-way path will put more physical distance between hikers and bikers, helping reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19.
The City of Kelowna says changing Apex Trail at Knox Mountain Park into a one-way path will put more physical distance between hikers and bikers, helping reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. Google Maps

Call it a sign of the physical-distancing times: a popular outdoor trail in the Okanagan has been changed into a one-way route.

This week, the City of Kelowna announced that the Apex Trail at Knox Mountain Park is now one-way only until further notice.

Located just minutes from downtown and with its sweeping views of Kelowna and Okanagan Lake, Knox Mountain is a popular place for locals and visitors alike.

READ MORE: RCMP rescind Calgary-area teen’s $1,200 fine for not practising physical distancing in vehicle

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the park isn’t as busy as it normally would be, but it’s still an active place.

So much so that the city implemented this week’s measures to support physical distancing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This change will put more physical distance between hikers and bikers using the park to help reduce (the) risk of transmitting COVID-19,” the city said in its public service announcement.

Story continues below advertisement
Okanagan residents struggle with physical distancing
Okanagan residents struggle with physical distancing

The city says park users can use the Apex Trail to travel up the mountain and Knox Mountain Drive to go back down. Directional signage will be in place to guide park users.

Knox Mountain Drive will remain closed to vehicle traffic until further notice.

For more information on Knox Mountain, click here.

For more information about the City of Kelowna and COVID-19, click here.

Coronavirus reality check: physical distancing one week after new measures introduced
Coronavirus reality check: physical distancing one week after new measures introduced
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganbc coronavirusSocial DistancingCOVIDCity of KelownaCoronavirus BCPhysical Distancingknox mountainKnox Mountain ParkApex Trail
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.