Coronavirus: Popular Kelowna trail changed to one-way path to support physical distancing

Call it a sign of the physical-distancing times: a popular outdoor trail in the Okanagan has been changed into a one-way route.

This week, the City of Kelowna announced that the Apex Trail at Knox Mountain Park is now one-way only until further notice.

Located just minutes from downtown and with its sweeping views of Kelowna and Okanagan Lake, Knox Mountain is a popular place for locals and visitors alike.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the park isn’t as busy as it normally would be, but it’s still an active place.

So much so that the city implemented this week’s measures to support physical distancing.

“This change will put more physical distance between hikers and bikers using the park to help reduce (the) risk of transmitting COVID-19,” the city said in its public service announcement.

The city says park users can use the Apex Trail to travel up the mountain and Knox Mountain Drive to go back down. Directional signage will be in place to guide park users.

Knox Mountain Drive will remain closed to vehicle traffic until further notice.

