Can mosquitoes carry coronavirus? People, not skeeters, transmit COVID-19, says Manitoba researcher

As the snow melts more than a few Manitobans might be wondering whether or not the mosquitoes that will inevitably arise from the newly-forming puddles can transmit novel coronavirus.

Not too silly a question for those living in a province with a bit of a reputation for the thirsty bloodsuckers.

At a time when we could all use some good news, the World Health Organization delivers.

According to its website, WHO says mosquitoes cannot transmit COVID-19.

“To date, there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes,” reads a handy list of COVID-19 myth busters on the organization’s website.

Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, a researcher of emerging viruses at the University of Manitoba, concurs, telling Global News of all the things we have to worry about, mosquitoes aren’t among them.

“The lucky thing for us is that this virus and this family of viruses is not one that is carried by insects,” he explained. “So the likelihood of transmission is very much minimal.”

For now, it’s other people we need to watch out for, says Kindrachuk.

“What some of our concern right now is if we get to this point where social distancing works well — and it ultimately will if people adhere — we start seeing a decrease in cases (and) we start to reduce the number of social distancing parameters that we have,” he said.

“We are worried about that potential second wave, that if you reduce those parameters too quickly and everybody floods out at the same time.

“Because now you see a lot of people that weren’t exposed to the virus and that are potentially susceptible to infection.”

Currently in Manitoba, all private and public gatherings of more than 10 people are restricted and when people must go out for essentials they are told to respect physical-distancing guidelines and stay two metres, or six feet, apart.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said this week the province will soon begin enforcing and possibly fining people who aren’t complying with the orders of health officials.

–With files from Brittany Greenslade

