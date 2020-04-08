Coronavirus: Winnipeg mayor says social distancing scofflaws put community at risk

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor is taking aim at local residents who seem to think they’re immune to the COVID-19 pandemic and are continuing to flout social distancing guidelines.

Brian Bowman said people out playing soccer — referring to a tweet that appears to show a large group playing a match at Gordon Bell High School on Monday — and gathering despite warnings are putting public safety at risk.

Looks like a big non-physical distancing soccer game happening at Gordon Bell on Portage Avenue. pic.twitter.com/3pU9f6oGwL — Brent Bellamy (@brent_bellamy) April 7, 2020

“I would take the recommendations from Manitoba Health and the public health orders deadly serious,” the mayor told 680 CJOB.

“They are having deadly consequences around the globe, and here in Winnipeg and in Manitoba.”

Bowman said while the vast majority Winnipeggers are complying with the physical distancing requirement, the minority who are not, need to realize they aren’t invincible.

“They’re putting their own health at risk, and they’re also putting the health of our community at risk.” Tweet This

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister told reporters Monday that consequences for those who disregard social distancing requirements are coming.

“Unfortunately, for some people, a financial penalty or deterrent of some kind is about the only way it will click,” Pallister said.

“It is on the radar to see if there are necessary deterrents that need be pursued because of this. Sadly, that’s necessary given the reality that some are disrespecting the rest of us.”

The premier asked again by @stevelambertwpg why he needs opposition support for distancing enforcement. He said it will become clear when that plan is made public. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) April 8, 2020

