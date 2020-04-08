Menu

Canada

Winnipeg Bear Clan to deliver food hampers amid coronavirus pandemic

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 8:13 am
Updated April 8, 2020 9:13 am
Bear Clan to begin delivering food hampers amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: Winnipeg's Bear Clan has decided to move to food hamper deliveries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Winnipeg Bear Clan is heightening safety precautions by moving to a food hamper delivery system amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bear Clan tells Global News its members have been collecting the names, addresses and phone numbers of regular clients to gauge the amount of food needed for the hampers.

Previously, residents would line up at the Bear Clan’s den on Selkirk Avenue to receive food.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Harvest and food programs feeling pinch from coronavirus

The Bear Clan says offering food hampers will help flatten the curve by having more than 250 people stay home to reduce the spread of the virus.

According to the group, volunteers and staff are expecting to hand out hampers weekly to residents in need.

READ MORE: Grocery stores in Winnipeg create shopping hours for people susceptible to COVID-19

A wholesale food order was purchased earlier in the week, along with regular dropped-off donations to help fill the hampers.

The Bear Clan says it has no plans to close the den at this time and hopes these changes will limit the spread of the virus.

