Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Coronavirus: Alberta government proposes amendments to emergency act

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 8:21 am
Residents and staff wave to family and friends who came out to show support for those in Calgary's McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Residents and staff wave to family and friends who came out to show support for those in Calgary's McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, April 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The government of Alberta announced Tuesday proposed amendments to the Emergency Management Act in an effort to improve clarity and co-ordination between local and provincial responses to the coronavirus crisis.

Proposed amendments include:

  • Allowing states of local emergency to last for 90 days, up from seven
  • Clarifying language that it is an offence to disobey orders made under states of emergency
  • Clarifying that the minister has the power to modify a state of emergency without terminating it
  • Clarifying that a provincially declared state of emergency can be for a pandemic in general — not a pandemic influenza

READ MORE: Calgary declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19, prompting libraries, rec centres to close

The government said it consulted with Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer on the changes, which will “help the province effectively respond” to the outbreak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, so does the need to strengthen our response efforts,” said Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton declares local state of emergency over COVID-19, suspends some fees for citizens

“This includes listening to our municipal partners and making amendments to the Emergency Management Act that work for both local and provincial governments. We are all in this together, and we must work together to protect Albertans.”

The Alberta government said it amended the act on March 20, letting local and provincial states of emergency coexist at the same time. Before that change, a provincial state of emergency nullified a local one, “taking some powers away from local officials,” the Alberta government said.

READ MORE: Premier Jason Kenney declares COVID-19 public health emergency in Alberta

Premier Jason Kenney declared a public health emergency on March 17.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19State Of EmergencyAlberta CoronavirusCoronavirus AlbertaAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 AlbertaAlberta state of emergencystate of emergency lawsstate of emergency rulesAlberta Emergency Management ActEmergency Management Act Alberta
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.