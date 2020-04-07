Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Global BC town hall: Navigating the COVID-19 crisis with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix

By Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 9:27 pm
Updated April 7, 2020 9:41 pm
Townhall graphic
Townhall graphic. Global News

Global BC is hosting another virtual town hall on the coronavirus crisis with two of the province’s top authorities, as the pandemic drags on longer than most of us expected.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to once again join Global BC News Hour at 6 anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui to take your questions on COVID-19.

READ MORE: What qualifies as an essential service under B.C.’s coronavirus response?

No studio audience again this time, as we continue to practice physical-distancing measures to slow the spread of an illness that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people around the world.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

What should I do if I see someone not observing social-distancing laws? Should I wear a homemade face mask to protect myself? Do our health-care workers have enough personal protective gear? How long are we going to have to stay home?

Story continues below advertisement

Send your questions to questions@globalnews.ca or via direct message on the Global BC Facebook page.

You can also send in a short video clip of yourself asking a question, and it could be broadcast during the event.

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix answer your coronavirus questions at Global BC Town Hall

The town hall will be broadcast from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 on Global BC and BC1.

You can also listen live on AM980 CKNW, or watch it live on our website and Facebook page, where you can ask questions in the comments.

Got a question about the coronavirus? We want to hear it.

READ MORE: Know a B.C. health-care hero? Share your stories and photos

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusAdrian DixDr. Bonnie Henrycoronavirus questionsCOVID-19 Questionshealth minister adrian dixCoronavirus town hallCOVID-19 town hallGlobal BC Town Hall
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.