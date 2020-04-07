Global BC town hall: Navigating the COVID-19 crisis with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix

Send this page to someone via email

Global BC is hosting another virtual town hall on the coronavirus crisis with two of the province’s top authorities, as the pandemic drags on longer than most of us expected.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to once again join Global BC News Hour at 6 anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui to take your questions on COVID-19.

No studio audience again this time, as we continue to practice physical-distancing measures to slow the spread of an illness that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people around the world.

What should I do if I see someone not observing social-distancing laws? Should I wear a homemade face mask to protect myself? Do our health-care workers have enough personal protective gear? How long are we going to have to stay home?

Send your questions to questions@globalnews.ca or via direct message on the Global BC Facebook page.

You can also send in a short video clip of yourself asking a question, and it could be broadcast during the event.

The town hall will be broadcast from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 on Global BC and BC1.

You can also listen live on AM980 CKNW, or watch it live on our website and Facebook page, where you can ask questions in the comments.

Got a question about the coronavirus? We want to hear it.