Canada

Deputy minister of Global Affairs Canada tests positive for COVID-19, agency says

By David Lao Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 7:35 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland thanks 3M, U.S partners for resolving medical mask blockage to Canada
WATCH: Freeland thanks 3M, U.S partners for resolving medical mask blockage to Canada

The deputy minister of Global Affairs Canada has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the agency confirmed to Global News on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that Deputy Minister Marta Morgan has tested positive for COVID-19,” read a statement from Global Affairs.

“The deputy is exhibiting mild symptoms and is in good spirits. She is in regular contact with local health officials and is self-isolating for the duration of the illness.”

Global Affairs said it has since taken “appropriate measures” including contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus among its employees.

Trust between Canadians and government improving during COVID-19 outbreak survey
Trust between Canadians and government improving during COVID-19 outbreak survey

More to come…

