Canada reports 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 17,883

There were 1,230‬ confirmed cases of the COVID-19 reported across Canada on Tuesday, including 58‬ deaths.

As of April 7, the country’s overall COVID-19 infections sits at 17,883 confirmed cases, as well as a death toll of 381.

Provinces have also reported that 4,050 of those confirmed cases have now recovered, and that a total 352,564 tests have been done Canada-wide.

Tuesday’s numbers comes amid both B.C.’s and Alberta’s daily update on the virus, both announcing 25 new cases of the virus.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the production of 30,000 ventilators, which he said would all be made in Canada.

Nova Scotia also reported its first COVID-19-related death in the province, with its total cases now sitting at 310.

Quebec — the epicentre of Canada’s outbreak — also reported an additional 760 cases and 29 deaths from the virus, bringing its case and death totals to 9,340 and 150, respectively.

The province’s premier, François Legault, did reveal optimistic news, however, saying that the province’s cases looked to be stabilizing, but yet warned still of a long, hard-fought battle against the virus ahead.

Projections from Quebec health officials released today estimated between 1,263 and 8,860 deaths by the end of April, despite the province’s sweeping distancing measures aimed at fighting the spread of the virus.

Both Quebec and Ontario, where 379 new cases and 21 deaths were reported on Tuesday, currently have the highest case numbers across the country.

Ontario’s projection which was released last Friday estimates that between 3,000 and 15,000 people could die from the virus.

In British Columbia, meanwhile, new cases appeared to be at their lowest in the last three weeks. The 25 newly-announced cases were compared to 26 on Monday, as well as 37 on Sunday.

New Brunswick also announced two changes to how testing was being done on Tuesday. Health officials in the province, which also confirmed a total of 150 cases as of April 7, encouraged the public to wear non-medical face masks when outside.

— With files from Global News’ reporters Simon Little, Hannah Jackson and Kalina Laframbroise